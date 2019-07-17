PIA and pension

The management of PIA has recently increased pensions for their employees which was approved on May 2. This increase goes up to 25 percent for thirty years of service. At the same time, the management gave more than a 70 percent salary increase to the general manager and positions above it. This was an injustice to the retired employees of the airlines as this increase after six years does not follow relevant laws and regulations. It is worth adding here that there was only one time increase in the pensions between 2009 and 2017.

The ground reality is that the management should have given a ten percent increase every year in pensions according to the rules. The management unfairly suspended circular No 21/2003 stating that the management has to increase the pension of retired employees like that every year. The circular clearly mentions that, ‘In the future, revision/suitable increase in pension shall be linked with salary revision of serving employees’. Another issue is that the national airline gives its employees 32 percent of their total salary as pension. The formula adopted in 2003 calculates the pension on their basic pays, which is not fair. As per rules, all other governmental organizations give their retired employees 50 percent of their salaries as pensions. This was also in practice at PIA till the end of 2003. This is why retired employees have been demanding that the airline should either give them the 50 percent pension on their basic pay or the 32 percent pension should be given on their total salaries without implying the said formula. I request that the management of PIA increase pensions in line with the salary increase, keeping in mind the ratio of serving employees and in future the pension increase should be made as per the increase in federal budget every year by the government. On behalf of all retired employees of the airline, I would like to request that the PM and CJ look into this issue and take the necessary measures required to help retired employees in this recessionary time.

Bashir Ahmad

Ex-GM of Public Relations

PIA