Honest tax agents

I believe that people will pay taxes willingly if they are convinced of the credibility of the government. If there is a general perception that the government will actually try to help our nation then people will come out in droves to file taxes. Mere threats and coercion will not fill the coffers of the state.
Jalaluddin Suhail
Islamabad
