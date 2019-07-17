close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
July 18, 2019

Honest tax agents

July 18, 2019

I believe that people will pay taxes willingly if they are convinced of the credibility of the government. If there is a general perception that the government will actually try to help our nation then people will come out in droves to file taxes. Mere threats and coercion will not fill the coffers of the state.

Jalaluddin Suhail

Islamabad

