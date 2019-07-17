close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

Court hands over terror suspect to CTD

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday handed over a suspect to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for two days on the terror financing charge. The anti-terrorism court judge gave custody of the suspect Shah Room, a resident of Hakimabad, Nowshera, to CTD.

He was arrested by police for his alleged involvement in the collection of foreign funds in the name of welfare organisation for terror financing. The officials stated that the suspect along with other co-accused was involved in receiving funds in the name of a charity organisation, but the money was allegedly being diverted to a terrorist organisation.

An official said that another suspect Ali Nawaz had already been arrested for the same crime. According to the first information report (FIR), reports had been received that Ali Nawaz along with Muhammad Farooq, Shah Room and Muhammad Naeem were involved in providing finances to terrorists.

