Wed Jul 17, 2019
SC takes exception to unlawful confinement of citizens

JK
Jamal Khurshid
July 18, 2019

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday took exception to the unlawful confinement of suspects at lock-ups by the police in the name of investigations and observed the police officers should visit people’s residences themselves for investigation, instead of calling them at the police stations.

Hearing a petition against the reinstatement of police officers who were removed from service for unlawfully confining some suspects, a two member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, inquired the police officers why did they keep citizens in unlawful confinement. The apex court observed that the citizens were not the servants of the police who should come to the police station, and it should be police officers who should go to the citizens for investigations.

