Car lifted in Faqirabad

PESHAWAR: A car was lifted from the Sabzi Mandi after the owner parked it and was busy shopping. One Khan Mohammad from Naguman village said he had parked his car bearing registration number LRX 3476 in Sabzi Mandi in the limits of Faqirabad Police Station that was lifted by unknown criminals. Police said the investigation has been launched.
