Woman dies as windstorm, rain hit Nowshera

NOWSHERA/DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A woman died in a roof collapse incident in Rahim Shah Koroona in Akbarpura early Tuesday when windstorm and rain hit Nowshera, local sources said.

They said the room of Fakhre Alam, a patwari, in Akbarpura caved in, resulting in the death of his 18-year-old daughter, Hussan Zeba.

Soon after the incident, the locals reached the spot and retrieved the body from the debris.

Meanwhile, the farmers asked the government to compensate them for the damage to their crops.

The protection walls constructed for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor at Mian Issa, Mughlaki, Nandark and Marhati Banda were also washed away.

After inspecting the affected areas, a meeting of the district administration was held with Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan in the chair.

Assistant Commissioner Pabbi Aleema Ubaid, AC Nowshera Talha Zubair and AC Jehangira Saman Abbas and other officials attended the meeting to chalk out a strategy for the assessment of losses.

Talking to reporters, Shahid Ali said that he had directed the officials of the District Revenue Office and other line departments to submit assessment reports about the damage and losses caused by the windstorm and rain in the district.

He said the assessment report would be forwarded to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for further action.

He assured the meeting that the affectees would be compensated. A report said rainwater flooded buildings and other residential areas, causing damage to property and structures in Kulachi city some 65 kilometres away from Dera Ismail Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair and officials of PDMA on Tuesday visited the affected area and issued a directive for precautionary steps to concerned quarters to cope with the situation.

Local sources said that people panicked when all of the sudden floodwater inundated their homes in Kulachi, a sub-division of Dera Ismail Khan. The flood damaged infrastructure with no loss of human life.