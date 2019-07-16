SC to take up Rizvi case

lahore: A Supreme Court two-judge bench will hear a Punjab government’s appeal against post-arrest bail granted to Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi by the Lahore High Court in a case of leading violent protests against the acquittal of a Christian woman.

The government has filed the appeal through the prosecutor general and pleaded that the high court had granted bail to Rizvi despite undisputable evidence presented by the prosecution. It urged the apex court to set aside the bail granting order of the high court. The bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad will take up the appeal on July 18 at Lahore registry.

Aleem’s plea: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan against a notice for recovery of income support levy and directed the by Commissioner Inland Revenue of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to decide the matter within 30 days.