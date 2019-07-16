US always betrayed Pakistan: Baloch

JI naib ameer Liaquat Baloch emphasised that the history of US-Pakistan relations was very bitter as Washington had always betrayed Islamabad and patronised India and created problems for Islamabad.

It has now become impossible for Pakistan to ‘Do More’ for the US interests in the region, he said while addressing a meeting with a delegation of overseas Pakistanis at Mansoorah here on Tuesday.

Baloch said Prime Minister Imran khan during his US visit should adopt a clear and bold stance on bilateral investment, membership of the nuclear supplies group, solution to Kashmir issue and peace and stability in Afghanistan instead of begging financial help from Washington.

Earlier, Liaquat Baloch visited the Life Trust Hospital Maraka, in Chuhang, which has been built from philanthropists’ contribution. During his visit, he said Pakistani philanthropists were spending a huge amount of Rs 700 billion on public welfare.