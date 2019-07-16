Medical colleges admission test on Aug 25

LAHORE: University of Health Sciences (UHS) will conduct medical and dental colleges’ admission test (MDCAT) on August 25 in thirteen cities of the province.

The online registration of MDCAT will start from July 19 and will continue till July 29. This was said by UHS Prof Nadeem Afzal at an orientation seminar organised by the varsity on admission test here at Allama Iqbal Medical College on Tuesday.

Prof Nadeem said the 150-minute test would start at 10am this year simultaneously in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan and Hasan Abdal.

He advised the candidates to reach their respective centres at least before 9am on the test day. All centres would be sealed at 9:15am and after that nobody would be allowed to enter the examination hall. He added that without his/her admittance card and original CNIC/passport, no candidate would be allowed to write the test.

Candidates securing at least 70 per cent marks in HSSC (Pre-Medical) or equivalent examinations and having domicile of any district of Punjab, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan would be eligible to sit the admission test. Those awaiting results, however, could also appear.

Prof Nadeem Afzal further said there would be a single question paper consisting of 200 objective-type questions, divided into four sections: Biology (80 questions), Chemistry (60 questions), Physics (40 questions) and English (20 questions).

A candidate would answer the test by filling the circles on the response form. Only one circle must be filled for one question. Filling more than one circle for single question would be considered a wrong answer. He said that as per the policy of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council, there would be no negative marking in the test this year. Each correct answer would carry one mark and the total marks would be 200.

There would be question papers of four codes in which the questions and their answers would be shuffled to avert cheating. This year, colour codes would not be used and all the papers would be white in colour. The code of the paper would be printed on the first page of the question paper.

Hepatitis control: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has directed for handing over all administrative affairs of Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

She was presiding over a meeting of Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Tuesday. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Zahid Akhter Zaman, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmed and other officers were also present. The meeting reviewed the suggestions for increasing the capability of Blood Transfusion Services of Punjab.