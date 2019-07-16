close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

CM grieved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday offered condolences on the death of famous poet and lyricist Himayat Ali Shayer. In his condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. The poetry of late Himayat Ali Shayer would be remembered for a long period to come, the chief minister added.

