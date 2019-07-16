CM grieved

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday offered condolences on the death of famous poet and lyricist Himayat Ali Shayer. In his condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. The poetry of late Himayat Ali Shayer would be remembered for a long period to come, the chief minister added.