DAVIS CUP TIE AGAINST INDIA

ISLAMABAD: A two-member International Tennis Federation (ITF) committee is due within a week to oversee administrative and security measures being planned for the Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India.

The all important tie is set to be held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on September 14-15.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan, who returned home Monday from Wimbledon (where he went on ITF invitation), confirmed that the Davis Cup committee will send a two-member ITF committee to check the arrangements for the historic tie to be played in Pakistan following 55 years of break.

“A two-member ITF committee is due here most probably on July 22 to check the arrangements and security measures being adopted for the Davis Cup tie against India at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts on September 14-15.

“With less than two months remaining, the ITF wants to ensure that the important tie should be held in most professional manner. All the necessary arrangements are already in place for the smooth hosting of the contest,” Salim Saifullah told ‘The News’ on his return.

The PTF president said that the committee members are expected to stay in Pakistan for couple of days to assess all administrative angles.

Pakistan team for the Davis Cup tie has been given final shape following trials that concluded at the Pakistan Sports Complex Tuesday.

The five-member team includes Aisamul Haq, Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Abid Mushtaq, Muzammil Murtaza and Muddassar Murtaza. Mushaf Zia has already been announced as the non-playing captain of the team.

The PTF chief confirmed his meeting with India Tennis Federation counterpart Anil Khana who promised a full squad of Indian players and officials for the tie.

“India plan to visit Pakistan in numbers for the contest. Besides the competing team, the ITF officials are also planning to come to watch the action live. I have assured them all possible support for their stay in Pakistan. It is welcoming sign and I hope like tennis the door will open for other sports as well.

“For the promotion of all sports including cricket, hockey and squash, there is a need for bilateral series between the two countries. Tennis will break the ice and hopefully other sports would follow when it comes to organising bilateral events,” Salim Saifullah said.

Pakistan along with India, Lebanon, China, Korea and Uzbekistan have been placed in Group I of the Asia Oceania Zone. The team winning the Group I tie will directly make it to the playoff of the World Group — a stage where the world’s best are to flex their muscles.

India would be coming to Pakistan for the very first time in 55 years. Almost 13 years back Pakistan travelled to India to play the tie that went down to the wire (5th match) with Aqeel Khan ultimately losing in the extended five-set thriller against L Paes.