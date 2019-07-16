Cabinet approves SRO to ban plastic bags in capital

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said the federal cabinet approved the SRO to ban plastic bags in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). "The federal capital would celebrate its freedom from polythene bags on August 14," he said. Addressing to media persons during the Cabinet briefing, the adviser said the plastic bags had become a menace for the society. “Around 80 per cent of the drains across the country are choked due to plastic bags and are a potential cause of urban flooding and various diseases among the masses. Every city and village have the same issue where plastic bags are proliferating. It will remain in our ecosystem for 1000 years as polythene bags do not decompose,” he added.