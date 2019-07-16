close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
July 17, 2019

Plastic wrapping

National

 
July 17, 2019

Islamabad: On special directions of Shahrukh Nusrat Secretary Aviation/DG CAA, the charges of baggage plastic wrapping has been reduced for passenger’s facilitation and provide immediate relief to the passengers, a spokesperson of CAA said Tuesday. New rate of Rs50 per piece would be applicable with immediate effect on all sizes and types of luggage.

