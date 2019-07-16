tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: On special directions of Shahrukh Nusrat Secretary Aviation/DG CAA, the charges of baggage plastic wrapping has been reduced for passenger’s facilitation and provide immediate relief to the passengers, a spokesperson of CAA said Tuesday. New rate of Rs50 per piece would be applicable with immediate effect on all sizes and types of luggage.
Islamabad: On special directions of Shahrukh Nusrat Secretary Aviation/DG CAA, the charges of baggage plastic wrapping has been reduced for passenger’s facilitation and provide immediate relief to the passengers, a spokesperson of CAA said Tuesday. New rate of Rs50 per piece would be applicable with immediate effect on all sizes and types of luggage.