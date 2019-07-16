WHO patient safety mission shows way forward for improved healthcare

Islamabad: Supported by a network of focal points working in health facilities, Pakistan will constitute a national steering committee that will oversee compliance with evidence-based patient safety standards and norms, regulation and registration of healthcare providers and facilities, and the development of a hospital culture that promotes open discussion of safety issues.

A decision to this effect was taken in the light of recommendations of a mission comprising WHO and international experts who conducted a five-day visit to Pakistan from July 8-12 in order to help develop a culture of quality and safety. The delegation visited hospitals in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, and met senior health leaders including the Special Advisor to the PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, Provincial Health Minister for Punjab, and Health Secretary for Punjab and Sindh. They also held discussions with the Health Care Commissions of Punjab and Sindh.

The delegation, which shared its findings with Dr. Zafar, believes that while there is a clear commitment to address quality and safety, many challenges should be given serious consideration. Priority areas requiring attention include compliance with evidence-based patient safety standards such as in terms of infection prevention and control), regulation and registration of healthcare facilities , and the need to improve primary health care to reduce the number of patients using hospitals. Some very important steps have already been taken, for example establishment of provincial healthcare commissions.

Discussion between the Federal Ministry of Health and the delegation has identified a list of priority actions. This includes completion of a comprehensive review of quality and safety across Pakistan; enrolling a group of hospitals in the Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative and supporting them to meet the required standards; and developing a national policy and strategy for quality of healthcare, with close involvement of each of the provinces. And it is to oversee all these efforts that a national steering committee for quality and safety will be created.

During the mission, a peer learning meeting was held in which a representative from Oman shared experiences of the Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative with hospitals and health leaders from across Pakistan. “Given the urgent need to address quality of care, patient safety, and infection prevention, we are pleased to accept the findings of the expert delegation and will work with WHO to implement the recommended actions and roadmap,” said Dr. Zafar Mirza while speaking to the delegation.

Dr. Mondher Letaief from the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office commended Dr. Zafar’s commitment to improve the quality and safety of health services across Pakistan. “We are pleased that Pakistan is aspiring to join our regional movement on patient safety. WHO is committed to working with the national and provincial governments to implement the Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative, develop a national policy and strategy for quality of healthcare, and improve infection prevention and control,” he said.

Donna Forsyth, International Expert in Patient Safety explained how critical it is to make sure that health services are safe for the people they serve. “What we have learned in England is that unsafe care usually happens because of problems with the system, not with health workers.

I have submitted my recommendations and look forward to following the progress of Pakistan as government, health workers and communities work together to develop a culture of quality and safety,” she said.