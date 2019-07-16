Noman, Abdullah shine in Joharabad CC win

KARACHI: Noman Ahmed and Abdullah Irshad batted brilliantly and leg-spinner Abdul Rehman grabbed four wickets for 42 runs to help Joharabad CC record a three-wicket victory against Gulshan-e-Maymar CC In Fazal Mehmood National Club Zone II Championship at TMC Ground here the other day.

Gulsahan-e-Maymar CC batted first and put on board 199 in allotted 40 overs. Yousuf Naseer (47 off 47 balls with seven fours and one six) and Asim Baig (31 off 35 balls with five fours) batted well. Abdul Rehman claimed 4-42 and Abdullah Irshad picked two wickets for 32.

Joharabad responded reached the target in the 40th over, thanks to Noman Ahmed (55* off 41 balls with nine fours). Abdullah Irshad scored 37 off 45 balls with four fours. The other main contributors were Saeed Nawab (33 off 22 balls with five fours), Zainullah (25 off 34 balls with two fours) and Ashar Shah (23 off 24 balls with three fours). Ali Raza took 2-27 and Yousuf Naseer captured 2-24.