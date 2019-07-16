PCB appoints media manager at NSK

KARACHI: The PCB has posted Emmad Ahmed Hameed as media manager domestic cricket and high performance at the National Stadium in Karachi, a post that had been lying vacant for a long time.

Emmad will be responsible for the coverage, promoting and publicity of all PCB-organised events and activities in Karachi, and will also be responsible for media relations and operations, a PCB press release said.

Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi has been appointed as Media Manager Domestic Cricket and High Performance, while Ibrahim Badees will be the Editor Urdu Content.The two former cricket correspondents started their time at the PCB headquarters in Lahore on Monday.

They will be responsible for planning, coverage and distribution of rights-free content around all PCB domestic events, while also supporting the PCB digital channels and platforms. Ahsan holds a Master’s degree in journalism from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and has previously worked as a multimedia producer and cricket correspondent for Dawn.com and Cricbuzz, respectively. Ibrahim has been a journalist since 2011 and has worked with various TV channels and publications.