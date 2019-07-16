Vaughan likens World Cup triumph to 2005 Ashes win

LONDON: Former captain Michael Vaughan was lavish in his praise of England’s World Cup-winning team, hailing Eoin Morgan’s 2019 outfit as custodians of the game.

Vaughan believes the team’s achievement will go a long way in inspiring younger generations to take up the sport and said that England have the talent and drive to become the best in the world in all three formats.

“This England side have got such an opportunity. If they can stay level and really drive what they have done over the last four years and go again, they will have a team that’s very competitive in four years and for the T20 World Cup next year,” Vaughan said on BBC Radio 5 live’s program.

“We need to see this England side use the last six weeks and really get the Test team playing with consistency. They have got all the ingredients to be an incredible cricket team across Tests, 50 overs and T20.

“I don’t think there has ever been a better set of England players to sell the game and make sure all the kids are in their gardens, trying to copy them.” Vaughan compared the World Cup win to the 2005 Ashes triumph, which is widely considered to be one of the greatest moments in English cricket.

Vaughan, who was the captain as England ended an 18-year wait to win the urn, when they beat Australia 2-1, said that the World Cup win has been a transformative experience for English cricket, and like 2005, it will compel people to take notice. “It’s because I’m a bit older and wiser and I could see the players,” he said.

“They don’t know what they have done yet, they don’t know the impact they are going to have. In a few years, the players are going to get stopped in the street and told by people, ‘We only got into cricket because of you. My son or daughter started playing because of you.’

“We get that still from 2005, and they are still the best moments - when people come up to you and say they only started playing because of ‘05.”

Vaughan, who played 82 Tests and 86 One-day Internationals (ODIs) for England, concluded by saying that Sunday’s World Cup final at Lord’s was the ‘greatest day’ he has ever had in cricket.

“I have never felt like that since I retired. It was so nerve-wracking because you can’t do anything. We’ve all had great days in cricket - that’s the greatest day I have ever had in cricket.”