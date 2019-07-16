Zong 4G partners with Faysal Bank

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s No 1 Data Network, Zong 4G has partnered with Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading banks in Pakistan, to provide customised corporate voice and data services, a statement said.

The strategic collaboration will enable Faysal Bank to optimise operations for end-to-end customer experiences through unparalleled connectivity of Zong 4G, it added.

The partnership between the companies was formalised after signing the contract by Moied Javeed, acting chief commercial officer of Zong 4G, and Iftikhar Rasul, divisional head general services of Faysal Bank, in the presence of Wang Hua, chairman and CEO of Zong 4G, and Yousaf Hussain, president and CEO of Faysal Bank along with other senior members of the management.