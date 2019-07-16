Europe’s largest economy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel examines a turbine at the Siemens plant in Goerlitz, eastern Germany on Tuesday. German industrial activity is sluggish and recent data point to slower growth in the service sector, the German Economy Ministry said, adding this suggested Europe’s largest economy would experience a weak general economic trend in the second quarter. “After what is shaping up to be a subdued development in the second quarter, the forces of economic upswing could become more prominent again if the external environment

settles,” the ministry said in its monthly report.