Fehmida hints at holding sports conference

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza called on stakeholders to support county’s youth, saying that the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is putting in their best efforts to uplift game’s standard at junior level.

“It is time for all the stakeholders to put in their share in streamlining sports. I would again request the cooperate sector to invest in youth and help budding players bring laurels for the country.”

The minister praised PSF and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for their contributions in keeping squash standard at par with the best in Asia. “I have to admit that squash standard around the world has gone high. It is difficult to keep up the pace with international standard. I am happy that PSF and PAF are making all out efforts to keep junior team’s standard at par with the best in Asia.”

She later distributed cash and gold medals amongst players in presence of PSF Senior Vice President (SVP) Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi.

Dr Fehmida revealed that soon an international conference would be convened to consider the options for uplift of sports in the country.

“We are considering different options at the moment. What we want from all stakeholders is to help promote youth. We are to organise international conference to discuss and recommend different proposals for the promotion of sports.”

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi introduced minister with youngsters who won medals for the country.

Harris Qasim and Hamza Sharif also played an exhibition match on the occasion that former won in a close finish.

Besides others, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Arif Ibrahim, Director Academies Pakistan Squash Aftab Ahmad, Group Captain Tahir Sultan (secretary PSF) and Azam Dar (PSB deputy director general) were also present on the occasion.