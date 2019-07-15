Entrance test for medical, dental colleges on August 25

PESHAWAR: In compliance with the amended admission regulations-2018 of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), the Khyber Medical University will conduct entrance test for admissions to medical and dental colleges (MBBS/BDS programmes) in public and private sector medical/dental colleges/institutions for session 2019-20 on August 25.

According to a press release, the test will be simultaneously arranged at 8:30am at more than 40 halls of seven centres in Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Swat, Hazara, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan divisions/regions of the province. However, the number of halls can be increased or decreased as per the overall numbers and assistance of the students. It is mandatory for candidates having domicile of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged districts, overseas Pakistanis/foreign nationals to appear in ETEA medical entrance test 2019 for admission to any public sector medical/dental colleges/institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or any private sector medical/dental colleges/institutions of Pakistan. As per PMDC’s new rules, a candidate who intends to get admission in medical/dental programmes must have passed intermediate/HSSC pre-medical group or equivalent examination (eg A-Level, 12th grade, etc) with minimum 70 percent unadjusted marks. However, those awaiting result can also apply.

According to the instructions of the KMU Directorate of Admission, candidates seeking admission to the Allied Health Sciences undergraduate programmes having obtained minimum 60 per cent marks for DPT and 50 per cent marks for BS Nursing, BS Paramedics, BS Speech & Language Pathology and Occupational Therapy in FSc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent examination can also appear in the medical entrance test. The mere appearance in ETEA medical entrance test does not confer the right to apply for or claim admission to any medical/dental college/institution.

Scratch cards amounting to Rs2500 shall be available at 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 24 branches as well as from Islamabad and Gilgit branch of MCB Bank Ltd from 9 am to 5 pm on working days. The candidates can register online only for ETEA Medical Entrance Test from Wednesday, July 17, to 31, 2019 by logging on to the http://kmuadmissions.pk. The candidates can select any of the examination halls and any of the regions as his/her test centre. There is no restriction on the selection of a centre/city as far as domicile or the examination board is concerned. As per the PMDC’s new regulations, ETEA Medical Entrance Test shall comprise a single question paper containing 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into the four sections i.e. Biology, Chemistry, Physics and English.

The duration of the test shall be 150 minutes and the total marks shall be 200. The passing marks in the test shall be 60 per cent (ie 120/200) and there shall be no negative marking.