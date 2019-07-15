Former IG Zulfiqar Cheema’s new book ‘Straight Talk’ to be published soon

B Syed Anis Ahmad

Islamabad : Renowned intellectual, writer and former IG Police Zulfiqar Cheema’s new book (in English) ‘Straight Talk’ is in processing of printing and publishing.

The book covers diversity of subjects mostly pertaining to myriad problems our country is confronted with, including rule of law, corruption, accountability, democracy institutional confrontation, governance, education, grey areas of policing system and skill development etc. A sincere effort is made, not only to identify the problem, but a possible solution and the remedy is also proposed. The author have also tried to highlight some brighter aspects of our beloved country and the patriotism of our expats. Travelogues, light humour, personal experiences and anecdotes are also the integral components of this book.

In one article entitled ‘Independence of Civil Administration and Good Governance’ the author laments on the failure of present government to stop political interference in civil administration.

In another article, the author highlights the need for another movement for the deliverance and freedom of District judiciary, which has become hostage by the lawyers.

‘Rule of Law’ is a comprehensive article where the writer has analysed the reasons why rule of law could not be established in our country. One of the major reasons, the author says is that all those who broke the supreme law of the country got away with and none of them was punished. Therefore, a culture of law breaking has been developed and rather law breaking has become a status symbol.

The author has urged the need for having a new Charter to run the country smoothly. In this article he has given detailed recommendations to reform the state institutions and the outdated Judicial, administrative and Policing systems. The author has emphasized the need to establish a constitutional court. He suggests that selection into the superior Judiciary be made by a search committee and not by one-man i.e the CJP. He is of the view that judges of Supreme Court should be banned to accept any assignment after retirement.

‘Interaction with Imran Khan’ is very interesting article in which the author has shared the details of his first and the latest meeting with PM Imran Khan. It may not be out of place to mention that Mr. Imran Khan, in the past few years, have many a times praised the author’s honesty, competence and commitment with rule of law — on different TV channels and even in his public speeches.

Remembering Cadet College Hasan Abdal and Shabqadar Fort are full of light humour. ‘Yes sir I will do it’ must be read and sought inspiration by all civil servants of this country.