Strict accountability about to start: Vawda

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that no one can escape accountability and every single penny of public money will be recovered from the looters.

Talking to The News, Faisal Vawda, Minister for Water Resources, stated that within the first year of the PTI government, the steps meant to provide every possible relief to the people as well as initiatives which were not taken for last six to seven decades had been taken.

He said it was the PTI government which addressed the 54 years long pending issue of Mohmand Dam and Dasu Dam had been approved from ECNCEC.

He said for last three and half years, the government was facing a loss of around 360 million daily and added whosoever incurred loss to the nation’s wealth would face accountability. “Whether we loss ministry, premiership, government, life, blood or anything, those who looted national wealth will not be spared, a strict process of accountability is about to initiate” said Faisal Vawda.

The minister said that instead of worrying about Senate Chairman the Opposition must start thinking over the move to save the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House. He added that the Senate Chairman would remain in office but the Deputy Chairman may have to struggle to save his office.

He also said that very soon the nation would receive good news which had never been heard before in last six decades or so and stated that his ministry would carry out this initiative. All the pending projects on paper would be completed, the minister concluded.