Polluted air

The village of Kohi Goth near Karachi has an extreme unhealthy environment because of air pollution. The industries here produce toxic gases that are making our health worse. They are more likely to fall ill, get migraines and have seizures.
I plead to the concerned authorities to please work towards making sure these industries are following health standards.
Sameer Umrani
Karachi
