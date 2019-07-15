close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
July 16, 2019

Polluted air

Newspost

 
The village of Kohi Goth near Karachi has an extreme unhealthy environment because of air pollution. The industries here produce toxic gases that are making our health worse. They are more likely to fall ill, get migraines and have seizures.

I plead to the concerned authorities to please work towards making sure these industries are following health standards.

Sameer Umrani

Karachi

