Privacy policy

I made a complaint to the Citizens Portal confidentially regarding the illegal activities of a private person. Unfortunately, the portal shared the GPS location of my anonymous complaint and the other party got my GPS location from a copy of one of the complaints from the concerned department and my privacy data through a serving officer of a sensitive organization with complete details of my account from the Prime Minister Delivery Unit through an agency. I sent an email to PMDU to conduct an inquiry as to how my privacy was breached in violation of the privacy policy of the Citizens Portal.

The answer I was given was, ‘Information is not accessible by the officer concerned/handler of the complaint. However the Prime Minister’s Office is authorized to view the complainant information and share with the concerned authorities in case where required.’ In addition the privacy policy mentions that: ‘No third party has any access to your information.’ I would like to request that the PMDU conduct an inquiry regarding the leakage of my private data from their office.

Tamir A Hakur

Lahore