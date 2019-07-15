Top Thai Brands Expo from July 20

KARACHI: A three-day expo “Top Thai Brands 2019”, exhibiting top brands of Thailand is being organised from July 20 to 22 at a local hotel in Karachi, a statement said on Monday.

The exhibition, aims at enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries, is being managed by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government and Event and Conference International, it added.

A large number of products will be displayed during this three-day exclusive event. These Thai products include cosmetic and herbal, food items, plastic house ware, bulbs, gas stove, locks, auto parts, chemical adhesive, water pump and generator, agricultural machinery, industrial paints, footwear, fishery equipment, corrugated plastic sheet for packaging, advertising, etc.

Rashid Ul Haque, director of Event and Conference International, said that the two countries have witnessed increase in bilateral trade and are willing to further enhance it. The exhibition is an effort of the Department of International Trade Promotion, Royal Thai Government to expand trade opportunities for the two nations, it said.