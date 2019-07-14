Labourer dies as shed collapses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A labourer was killed and three others injured when a shed made of bamboos collapsed in Raiwind City. Four labourers were asleep under a shed which collapsed. As a result, they were trapped under the debris. Rescuers pulled out the body of one of them and the rest alive. The three injured men were admitted to hospital.
arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 119 criminals, including 31 proclaimed offenders (POs) and seized illegal weapons and drugs from their possession.
