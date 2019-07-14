close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Labourer dies as shed collapses

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

LAHORE: A labourer was killed and three others injured when a shed made of bamboos collapsed in Raiwind City. Four labourers were asleep under a shed which collapsed. As a result, they were trapped under the debris. Rescuers pulled out the body of one of them and the rest alive. The three injured men were admitted to hospital.

arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 119 criminals, including 31 proclaimed offenders (POs) and seized illegal weapons and drugs from their possession.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus