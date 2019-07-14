Boy electrocuted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted after he touched a faulty electricity pole in Factory Area on Sunday. The boy identified as Abdullal of Shahid Town, Ghazi Road, was going to bazaar to buy household items when he accidentally touched a faulty electricity pole and clung to it, resulting in his death.
