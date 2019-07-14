close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Boy electrocuted

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

LAHORE: A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted after he touched a faulty electricity pole in Factory Area on Sunday. The boy identified as Abdullal of Shahid Town, Ghazi Road, was going to bazaar to buy household items when he accidentally touched a faulty electricity pole and clung to it, resulting in his death.

