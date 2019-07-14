close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

MoU signed for TVET collaboration

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Islamabad : The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar, here on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the technical and vocational education and training sector and enhance collaboration.

Under the agreement, both institutions agreed to increase collaboration to provide standardized technical and vocational education and training to the youth and uplift the TVET sector of the country.

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan and Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ehsanullah Khan signed the MoU.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus