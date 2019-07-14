MoU signed for TVET collaboration

Islamabad : The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar, here on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the technical and vocational education and training sector and enhance collaboration.

Under the agreement, both institutions agreed to increase collaboration to provide standardized technical and vocational education and training to the youth and uplift the TVET sector of the country.

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan and Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ehsanullah Khan signed the MoU.