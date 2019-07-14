Me versus us

Our nation is not a welfare state as envisaged by the founding fathers of this country. Our people are wasteful and selfish and the state of our welfare system is abysmal and pathetic. Reports reveal that after the PTI-led coalition government came into power economic conditions have not been improving, but are notably worsening.

Who will fight for the people to ameliorate their plight when our politicians are busy with their infighting and selfish propaganda? All of us have to suffer through the consequences of what our authorities call ‘change’. Economic stability can only truly be achieved when we collectively strive for the social and economic well-being of all.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad