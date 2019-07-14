Police recover 39kg hashish, arrest two

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two members of an interprovincial gang involved in drug peddling after foiling a smuggling bid of drugs in District Central of the city.

The suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Federal B Industrial Area Block 22 within the jurisdiction of the Federal B Industrial Area police station. According to Federal B Industrial Area DSP Naeem Khan, the police initially arrested a suspect, Syed Sabir Ali, during the raid and found on him around 39 kilogrammes of high-quality hashish worth around Rs1.6 million. One of his accomplices, Jabbar, managed to escape during the raid but he was arrested later on information provided by Ali.

DSP Khan said the suspects belonged to an interprovincial drug mafia which smuggled drugs to Karachi from Quetta and distributed them to drug peddlers in various parts of Karachi, including the Manghopir, Lasbela and Kati Pahari areas. The officer added that the police were looking for the remaining members of the gang operating in Karachi and Quetta. A case was registered against the suspects under the Narcotics Act.