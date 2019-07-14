close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Police recover 39kg hashish, arrest two

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2019

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two members of an interprovincial gang involved in drug peddling after foiling a smuggling bid of drugs in District Central of the city.

The suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Federal B Industrial Area Block 22 within the jurisdiction of the Federal B Industrial Area police station. According to Federal B Industrial Area DSP Naeem Khan, the police initially arrested a suspect, Syed Sabir Ali, during the raid and found on him around 39 kilogrammes of high-quality hashish worth around Rs1.6 million. One of his accomplices, Jabbar, managed to escape during the raid but he was arrested later on information provided by Ali.

DSP Khan said the suspects belonged to an interprovincial drug mafia which smuggled drugs to Karachi from Quetta and distributed them to drug peddlers in various parts of Karachi, including the Manghopir, Lasbela and Kati Pahari areas. The officer added that the police were looking for the remaining members of the gang operating in Karachi and Quetta. A case was registered against the suspects under the Narcotics Act.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus