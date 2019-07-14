DMC Central to set up 13 sewage treatment plantsfor watering trees

The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central will set up 13 water filter plants, under its slogan ‘Own District Central’, to treat sewage so that it could be used to water plants.

This was decided during a meeting recently chaired by DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi. He said the filter plants would be constructed under the public-private partnership mode. According to a statement, Hashmi said the filter plants would treat sewage so that it could be used to water green belts and parks in the district. This would save a large amount of drinking water for residents of the district that was supplied to parks and greenbelts, he added.

“The filter plants will make District Central green,” the DMC chairman said. At present, two sewage water filter plants are functioning in the district to conserve drinking water. Hashmi said the companies that would take part in the project would play a major role in the district’s development. He added that he need the private sector’s help in funding development schemes in District Central as the Sindh government was not providing resources to the DMC to develop the district.

The DMC Central was currently facing a monthly deficit of Rs130 million due to which it was also unable to pay the salaries to its employees, Hashmi lamented. He added that in such a scenario, he could not initiate development projects on his own.

He said there were about 29,000 employees in the DMC Central and the Sindh government did not pay the due share of Octroi Zila tax (OZT) to it. The DMC Central chairman also stressed the need for planting trees and developing playgrounds in the district. He also called for establishing such schools where children of the middle-income class could acquire high-quality education.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Rabita Committee member Zahid Mansoor was also present at the meeting along with Taxation Committee Chairman Mustafeez Farooqi and Director Parks Nadeem Hanif.