Husband, in-laws held for ‘murdering’ newly-wed woman

The Iqbal Market police on Sunday arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of a newly-wed woman.

Police officials said the deceased woman’s husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law were behind the murder. The body of 16-year-old Iqra Batool was found hanging on Thursday inside her husband’s house located in Orangi Town within the limits of the Iqbal Market police station.

The police said Iqra’s father Ghazanfar Hussain blamed her death on her in-laws. He accused them of falsely painting her death as a suicide. The complainant told the police that his daughter had complained to her parents on many occasions about being frequently tortured by her husband and in-laws who also threatened to kill her.

The police said they had also obtained the initial post-mortem report which suggested that the girl had not committed suicide but she was strangled to death. An FIR No 174/19 was registered by the police against the in-laws on behalf of Hussain after which the police arrested Iqra’s husband Taimur, her sister-in-law Noreen and brother-in-law Shahzad. Further investigations are under way.