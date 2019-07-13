CM opens Mobile Police Khidmat Marakiz Programme

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Mobile Police Khidmat Marakiz Programme at the Greater Iqbal Park here on Saturday.

The CM visited the Police Khidmat Markaz and reviewed the services being provided to the citizens. He was briefed about the 14 services provided to the citizens at Police Khidmat Marakiz and Mobile Police Marakiz.

Usman Buzdar said citizens visiting the centres should be saved from making repeated visits for the documents. Stamp papers should be provided at the service centres and the countres of the Bank of Punjab should be set up for the purpose, he ordered the officers concerned. The scope of the Police Khidmat Marakiz and Mobile Police Khidmat Marakiz would be further enhanced, he said.

He said provision of copy of FIR and other services would be provided easily through Police Khidmat Marakiz and Mobile Police Khidmat Marakiz. He said provision of services to the people at their doorstep was the mission of PTI government. Provision of driving licences and other services through these centers is a praiseworthy measure, he said.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM Usman Buzdar said he was feeling satisfied while inaugurating the police service centres programme because the people residing in remote villages would get services at their doorsteps. The police service centres have not only been set up at all districts but they are also functional. Provision of services to 2.5million citizens in two years is undeniable evidence of success. The public services would be expanded further.

About 550,000 people benefited from these centres in a short period of six months. The services include driving licence, character certificate, police verification and medico-legal.

The CM said, “He had inaugurated the Police Khidmat Markaz in Multan about three months ago and later in Rahim Yar Khan and he then thought this service should be provided in all remote areas of Punjab and today I am humbly inaugurating Police Mobile Khidmat Marakiz in all 36 districts by the grace of Allah. We are thankful to Allah Almighty for the completion of this task because we are advancing towards completion of another promise of public service.” The scope of these centres will be extended to the tehsil level soon, he added.

The centres also have the Criminal Record Management System (CRMS). The service centres have helped police in the investigation process. The process of the registration of tenants is also being done successful through the centres under the National Action Plan. It has produced encouraging results. The process of provision of legal assistance is also continuing to the woman victims of harassment and torture through the police service centres. He said the project of the Police Mobile Khidmat Marakiz had been translated into reality in a short period of one month. He congratulated all the officers and officials working in the project. “Today is the beginning of provision of comforts to millions of the people of Punjab,” the chief minister said. He said police and other institutions concerned played their vital role in arresting the accused of tragic terrorism incident occurred at the shrine of Ali Hijveri Data Gunj Bakhsh. The chief minister announced a separate quota for the families of the police martyrs in the government’s housing scheme and said the financial assistance case of the families of police martyrs had been cleared. “I have given clear instructions that the financial help cases of families of police martyrs should be resolved in seven days. The chief minister also announced increase in the FD allowance of Punjab Police frozen since 2008. He said police should do injustice to anybody and stop those inflict cruelty on the people.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Auqaf Minister Syed Alhassan Shah, Energy Minister Akhtar Malik, MPAs, additional chief secretary, IG, CCPO, RPOs and DPOs also attended the ceremony.