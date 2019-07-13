close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

'Judges, lawyers should be held accountable

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

PESHAWAR: Central Chairman of Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) Shahid Nasim Gondal has said that there will be dictatorship if there is no rule of law.

He said that first accountability of politicians can be carried out then the accountability of judges and lawyers should be done. He said that accountability process is going on in the army.

Shahid Nasim Gondal expressed these views during his address to a convention organised by Insaf Lawyers Forum Saturday. He said that all legal requirements have been fulfilled in reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the Supreme Judicial Council will decide the case in accordance with the principle of justice. He said that the action will be taken if there are proofs against judges and if there is no proof against them, the reference will be quashed.

He said that the lawyers stand by law and Constitution and would present explanation in Supreme Judicial Council. He said that lawyers comprehend that a specific gang wants to make it controversial. He said that lawyers are united for the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Lawyers’ leader Shah Faisal condemned pressure and character assassination of senior additional judges. He said that they support chief justice and judges.

Habib Qureshi said that all equal in the eye of law. Other lawyers said that the accountability of Peshawar Bar Council should also be held.

