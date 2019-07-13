close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

‘Judges, lawyers should be held accountable’

Top Story

PESHAWAR: Central Chairman of Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) Shahid Nasim Gondal has said there will be dictatorship if there is no rule of law.

He said first accountability of politicians must be carried out followed by the accountability of judges and lawyers. He said accountability process in the army is already going on. Shahid Nasim Gondal expressed these views during his address to a convention organised by Insaf Lawyers Forum on Saturday.

He said all legal requirements were fulfilled in reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the Supreme Judicial Council will decide the case in accordance with the principles of justice. He said the action will be taken if there are proofs against the judges and if there is no proof against them, the references will be quashed. He said the lawyers stand by law and Constitution and would present arguments in Supreme Judicial Council on merit. He said the lawyers believe that a specific gang wants to make the whole process controversial. He said the lawyers are united for the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Lawyers' leader Shah Faisal condemned pressure and character assassination of senior additional judges. He said they support the chief justice and all the judges. Habib Qureshi said all are equal before law. Other lawyers said the accountability of Peshawar Bar Council should also be held.

