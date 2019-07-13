141 medical, dental, nursing students graduate from Bahria University

The sixth convocation of the Bahria University Medical & Dental College was held on Saturday to commemorate the academic accomplishments of its medical and dental students. Students were also honoured with medals and merit certificates at the convocation for outstanding achievements in their academic career.

The spokesman for the Pakistan Navy said that Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza graced the occasion as chief guest and conferred degrees on 141 medical, dental and nursing graduates. Dr Mirza, who is also the special assistant to prime minister on national health services, extended felicitations to the graduates on their success.

Dr Mirza said: “I am glad that the Bahria University Medical & Dental College has already reached a prestigious level of maturity with special focus on grooming and capacity building of the faculty and students.”

He advised the graduates to be men and women of sterling character, have a positive attitude towards life and sacrifice personal gains for national interests. The minister appreciated the contributions of the Bahria University and the Pakistan Navy in imparting requisite education, and said that medical sciences are going through a phase of rapid evolution with advancements taking place in the fields of biological sciences and allied technologies.

He said that medical and dental institutions, and their faculty and students must, therefore, work together to continuously upgrade the curricula, skill sets and pedagogical approaches, and transform their environment to be more learner-friendly and research-oriented. “It is only then that we can reach the pinnacle of success.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, Vice Admiral (retd) Muhammad Shafiq, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), rector of the Bahria University, said: “I am delighted to extend my gratitude to the medical and dental graduates on their commitment, hard work and dedication in successfully achieving this milestone.”

He said the Bahria University envisions inculcating students with quality education and is taking all measures to ensure the standards on a par with reputed medical universities of the country and abroad. “We are committed to our journey of academic excellence and will continue to strive for progress in the fields of medical, dental, physical therapy, lab technologies and nursing in terms of education and research.”

The Bahria University rector said: “It is my pride to highlight here that we follow and implement rules and regulations in true letter and spirit. This is depicted by all our programmes, which are fully endorsed by regulatory authorities, whether it is the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council or the Higher Education Commission.”

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the education sector, naval officers and parents of the graduating doctors. Students participated in the ceremony with full enthusiasm and expressed special interest.

They congratulated each other and appreciated the efforts of their teachers and seniors. They also lauded the performance of their institution, where apart from curricular guidance, they are provided best opportunities of personality grooming, well-being and extra-curricular activities.