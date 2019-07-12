Schools sealed for getting summer vacation fee

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority, in collaboration with the district administration, has launched a crackdown against private educational institutions receiving fee for summer vacation from students.

“We have sealed six schools and colleges, which didn’t observe summer vacations as per government announcement and were receiving a fee from students,” Ali Sher, the assistant commissioner, told reporters on Friday.

A joint team of the Authority, officials of district administration and police, led by Ali Sher paid surprised visits to schools and colleges in the city and its suburbs and sealed Tameer-e-Nau Secondary Public School and College, Abaseen Public School and College, International Islamic University Mansehra campus, Global Wisdom School and College and Darul Arqam School and College.

Ali Sher said the crackdown against such schools and colleges receiving fees and not observing summer vacations would continue across the district. “We are taking action because we have received complaints from parents,” he said.