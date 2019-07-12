Kohistan road accident: Bodies of 12 victims retrieved

MANSEHRA: The rescuers in Upper Kohistan retrieved the bodies of 12 persons who were killed when a jeep fell into a river in Upper Kohistan late Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

“We have retrieved bodies of 12 people, including five men, two women, three boys and two girls from the bank of Indus River with a crane and handed them over to their families,” Raja Abdul Saboor Khan, the district police officer told reporters.

Twelve members of a family, who were taking a patient to hospital from Seu to Dassu, were killed and another four sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a river near Kamila in Upper Kohistan.

The police and locals rushed to scene to retrieve bodies but they couldn’t do so as the jeep had fallen into the river from over 1100 feet altitude.

The district administration moved a crane from Dassu hydropower project to recover the bodies. “We faced hardship in retrieving bodies lying at bank of the river,” said Saboor.

He said three injured had been shifted to the hospital in Dassu soon after the accident.

Those died in the accident were identified as Ubaidullah, Umar Khan, Khanzeb, Abdul Qadir, Mustafa, Hussain Ziba, Dil Fehroz, Zainul Abdeen, Rehmatullah, Rehan, Chibbi Bibi and Zeenat.