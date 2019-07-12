Action against publisher for textbook tampering lauded

LAHORE: Tanzim Islami (TI) ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed praised the Punjab government’s action against a private publisher who had tampered with country’s Ideology by changing the sentences regarding the finality of Prophethood in the textbook of Pakistan Studies for Class 9.

In a statement Friday, he praised the government for lodging FIR against the publisher and confiscating the forged books, and urged upon the rulers to remain extremely vigilant against the conspiracies of sabotaging the education curriculum by tampering the ideological foundations of the country. He demanded the government blacklist all such publishers and ensure punishments to them.

Akif Saeed offered condolences on the demise of religious scholar Sufi Muhammad of Swat Valley. He also expressed grief over loss of lives in the horrific train accident in Sadiqabad and demanded the government take serious notice of increase in train accidents.