Sat Jul 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Hides collectors asked to submit applications

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Rawalpindi: Charity organisations intending to collect hides of sacrificial animals are directed to submit applications to the office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for the permission letter by July 31, 2019.

The Home Department of Punjab Government has banned the collection of hides of sacrificial animals without the approval of the competent authority. The DC office Rawalpindi will not receive any application for the permission letter after the expiry of the above mentioned date. Any organization or person who will collect hides of sacrificial animal without prior approval will be treated as offence and strict action will be taken against them as per law.

