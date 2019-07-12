close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
July 13, 2019

Sugar overload

Newspost

 
According to the National Cancer Institute, adults take in an average of 24 teaspoons of added sugars daily. The maximum you should be having is around ten teaspoons of added sugars a day. High amounts of sugar overburden the liver. Your liver metabolizes sugar the same way as alcohol does, and turns dietary carbohydrates to fat. As time passes by, this can lead to a greater accumulation of fat, which turns into fatty liver disease, which helps to increase the risk of diabetes, which raises your risk for heart stroke. A high-sugar diet has a greater risk of heart disease. So if one wishes to spend money on vacations instead of paying hospital bills then say no to sugar and yes to life!

Maleeha A Pai

Lahore

