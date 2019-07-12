All set to observe Kashmir Martyrs Day today

MIRPUR: Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control as well as rest of the world will observe the 88th Kashmir Martyrs Day today (Saturday) with a pledge to continue their struggle for achievement of their birthright to self-determination and freedom of Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

According to official sources, the historic day will be marked with rich tribute to be paid to 22 valiant sons of the soil of Jammu and Kashmir who commenced freedom struggle laying down their lives this day - July 13, 1931 in front of Srinagar Jail.

There will be state holiday in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on this occasion. The Kashmir Martyrs Day is observed on July 13 every year at both sides of the LoC to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs who gave their life in 1931 when the Dogra troops shot dead 22 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar.

A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man Abdul Qadeer for treason inside the prison. Special meetings including seminars and symposiums will be held to pay rich tribute to Kashmiri martyrs to be followed by protest rallies and demonstrations against India for keeping Jammu and Kashmir state in its forcible and unlawful occupation for the last six decades, official sources told APP while unveiling the state programme to commemorate the day to pay glorious tribute to the sons of the soil.

In Bhimber, a special meeting to pay glorious tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs will be held under the auspices of the National Events Organising Committee. Special Kashmir martyrs day public meetings will also be held in all major cities including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Bhimber and Neelum Valley and all other small and major towns and cities.

In Held Kashmir, the authorities disallowed people to offer Jumma prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid. According to KMS, the authorities imposed restrictions in downtown Srinagar by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in large numbers.

The restrictions were imposed in view of a march towards the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar today. Call for the march has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership to pay tribute to the martyrs of July 13, 1931. The JRL has also called for complete shutdown in the occupied territory today.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities placed the chairman of Hurriyat Forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest while the All Parties Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Geelani is already under house detention since 2010.

As per schedule, Mirwaiz has to lead a procession from Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid to the Martyrs Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib. According to another report, Indian police arrested four youth in Islamabad and Baramulla districts. According to KMS, the police arrested three youth Amir, Qaisar and Irfan during house raids in Islamabad town.

Another youth, Tawheed Ahmed Lone, was arrested by the police from Parraypora Hadipora in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district. On the other hand, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Tangmarg, Hajin and Sopore.