Sat Jul 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Pakistan wins Inter-Parliamentarian World Cup Cricket

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Parliamentarians team lifted the Inter-Parliamentarian World Cup Cricket title beating Bangladesh by nine wickets in the final played in London on Friday.

According to reports reaching here Ali Amin Gadanpur (52) powered Pakistan Parliamentarians to emphatic win against Bangladesh. Chasing 105 runs victory target, Pakistan reached home in just 12th of the 20 over aside final to win the Cup.

Ali Zahid (30) also played well for Pakistan making the Cup winning target look easy. Team coach Ayaz Akbar expressed his happiness on team success saying team has outplayed Afghanistan in semis and then Bangladesh in final. Earlier, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in semis. Afghanistan managed 101 in 20 Overs before being bowled out. Pakistan reached home in 14th Over losing just two wickets.

