Sat Jul 13, 2019
BoD of Sindh Bank appoints Saeed Tariq as acting President/CEO

Karachi

July 13, 2019

KARACHI: The Board of Directors (BOD) of Sindh Bank held its 70th meeting . The Board took cognizance of the prevailing situation surrounding the Bank.

As a first step Mr. Saeed Jamal Tariq has been appointed Acting President/CEO to enable the affairs of the Bank to run smoothly.An injection of Rs 3.7 Billion has already been made by the Government of Sindh (GoS) last month and arrangements are in hand to further strengthen the Bank’s equity.

Sindh Bank would like to assure its customers and stakeholders that the Bank has ample liquidity to meet all situations rising out of the prevailing circumstances and the GoS stands fully committed to fulfill its commitments.**

