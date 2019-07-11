Khwaja bothers judicial remand extended by 14 days

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended by 14 days the judicial remand of PML-N leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing case.

The jail authorities produced both brothers before the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of law-enforcement agencies had cordoned off the court premises.

As per NAB claims, Saad Rafique along with his Benamidaar wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique in association with Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of the Air Avenue which was converted into a new housing project namely M/S Paragon City Pvt Limited allegedly an illegal society. Moreover, the accused cheated people and obtained illegal benefits from the funds of the illegal housing project.