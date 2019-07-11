Stags victorious in Yasin Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Stags Club marched into the 2nd round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Faran Gymkhana by 66 runs at Township Whites Ground.
Scores: Stags Club 238/3 in 20 overs (Umer Butt 100, Hussain Talat 73, Junaid Ali 55). Faran Gymkhana 172/6 in 20 overs (Waseem Raza 54, M Tayab 41*, Tahir Abbas 29, Zeeshan Khan 14, M Umer 12*, Asad Hussain 3/9).
