Fri Jul 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Stags victorious in Yasin Cricket

Sports

LAHORE: Stags Club marched into the 2nd round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Faran Gymkhana by 66 runs at Township Whites Ground.

Scores: Stags Club 238/3 in 20 overs (Umer Butt 100, Hussain Talat 73, Junaid Ali 55). Faran Gymkhana 172/6 in 20 overs (Waseem Raza 54, M Tayab 41*, Tahir Abbas 29, Zeeshan Khan 14, M Umer 12*, Asad Hussain 3/9).

