Abattoir, ice factory sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a slaughterhouse and an ice factory in Bakar Mandi area here on Thursday.

According to a handout, following a tip-off, the PFA meat safety and vigilance teams carried out a joint operation and confiscated 2,400-kg rotten and hazardous meat. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said the meat had fake PFA stamps, showing the item was legal and up to the mark. He said the meat of sick animals was to sell in different areas of the city. He said the PFA team sealed an ice factory, Haji Khalil, and Kaka slaughterhouse after recovering meat of ill and dead animals from there.