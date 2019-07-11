Abdullah, Huzaifa, Ashab move into quarter-finals

KARACHI: Abdullah Nawaz, Huzaifa Ibrahim, and Ashab Irfan moved into the quarter-finals of different age categories at Penang Squash Open in Penang, Malaysia, on Thursday.

In under-13 pre-quarter-finals, Abdullah overpowered Iqwan Bin Hilman of Malaysia 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9. He will face Reece Holmes of New Zealand in the last-eight stage. In under-15 pre-quarter-finals, Huzaifa thrashed Veroon Heng of Malaysia 11-3, 11-3, 11-1. He will be playing against Arthur Law Pak Ki of Hong Kong in the quarters.

Humam Ahmed was defeated by Nathan Shuyou Rosenzweig of Hong Kong 4-11, 14-16, 8-11 and M Hanif was beaten by Oscar Curtis of Australia 6-11, 5-11, 6-11. In under-17 pre-quarter-finals, Ashab defeated Au Lap Man of Hong Kong 11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 11-5. He will be up against second seed Ishant Shah of Malaysia in the quarters.

In under-19 pre-quarter-finals, Naveed Rehman was overpowered by Darryl Gan Zi Kang of Malaysia 12-10, 6-11, 6-11, 4-11.