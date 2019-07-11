tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: District Population Welfare Department Thursday arranged an awareness walk to mark the World Population Day. The walk started from District Council Chowk and culminated at Katcheri bazaar chowk. PHA Chairman/MPA Latif Nazar said rising population was a danger for our national resources.s
FAISALABAD: District Population Welfare Department Thursday arranged an awareness walk to mark the World Population Day. The walk started from District Council Chowk and culminated at Katcheri bazaar chowk. PHA Chairman/MPA Latif Nazar said rising population was a danger for our national resources.s